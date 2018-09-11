Jonathan Scott from “Property Brothers” Has Been Offered “The Bachelor” Several Times

The star of “The Bachelor” is usually a guy from a previous season of “The Bachelorette”. But ABC does try to go outside the box every once in a while.

DREW SCOTT from “Property Brothers” says they’ve offered it to his twin brother JONATHAN multiple times. But he’s not interested.

Jonathan says, quote, “I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago. I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like ‘Amazing Race’. [It] would be fun . . . but not ‘The Bachelor’.

Drew adds, quote, “I think right now he’s just focusing on what we’re doing, the shows, [and] we’re launching our first kids’ book next month, which is exciting.

“Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something.”

If you’re wondering why ABC isn’t after Drew, it’s because he got married back in May. Here’s the full story from Us Weekly.