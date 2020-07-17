Jonathan McReynolds shares his take on ‘Sunday’s Best’ forthcoming virtual reboot

Entertainment OneGrammy-nominated artist Jonathan McReynolds says he’s “down for whatever” cool way BET is planning to virtually reboot forthcoming episodes of the gospel-singing competition series Sunday’s Best.
As a judge on the series, McReynolds was hesitant about the show returning for its 10th season, due to the cancellation of television shows and film screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonathan tells ABC Audio he was initially worried about maintaining the show’s impact without its key element.
“We can definitely think of some ways to do it that minimizes the big crowd element. But I don’t want to be a disservice to the people of this year that I’m sure are going to be incredible singers,” McReynolds admits. “And, you know, the gospel is used to having that amen corner, that instant feedback, that instant spirit.”
“I just want to make sure that we always have health and safety and just the people, their temples, and their souls in mind first,” he said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”
The show returned last Sunday, with a live audience and band from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, with McReynolds, fellow judges Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and host Kirk Franklin.
BET reports production for episodes four through eight of this season will feature new and innovative technology, techniques, and artist-generated content, so viewers at home can join in on “weekly praise and worship during the time when America needs it most.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)
Tune in to the next episode of Sunday’s Best, this Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on BET.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.