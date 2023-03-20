98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jon Pardi’s bringing ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ worldwide

March 20, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Live Nation

Jon Pardi is hitting the road this fall for his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.

Named after his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, the trek will kick off overseas in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on August 25, with stops in the U.K., Germany and Sweden, as well as in U.S. cities such as Knoxville, Savannah and Fort Worth. Jon will wrap things up stateside in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 9.

MidlandJackson DeanRandall KingElla Langley and DJ Highmax have been tapped as rotating openers for Jon’s tour.

Presale starts on Tuesday, March 21, for fans on Jon’s email and text list, while the general sales begin on Friday, March 24.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit Jon’s website. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Recent Posts