      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi’s ACM Album of The Year Nod Was The One Category He Wanted To Be In

Sep 10, 2020 @ 9:24am
Getty Images

Jon Pardi heads into next week’s ACM Awards with a nomination for Album of the Year for his third studio album, Heartache Medication. The project as released last fall and features the chart-topping title track. Jon told WCCQ’s Roy Gregory,

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, will be broadcast on CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 16th at 8 p.m. ET.
Heartache Medication is also nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards, taking place in November.

TAGS
55th Academy of Country Music Awards Jon Pardi
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands