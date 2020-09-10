Jon Pardi’s ACM Album of The Year Nod Was The One Category He Wanted To Be In
Jon Pardi heads into next week’s ACM Awards with a nomination for Album of the Year for his third studio album, Heartache Medication. The project as released last fall and features the chart-topping title track. Jon told WCCQ’s Roy Gregory,
The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, will be broadcast on CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 16th at 8 p.m. ET.
Heartache Medication is also nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards, taking place in November.