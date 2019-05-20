Jon Pardi wants you to take your “Heartache Medication”

CapitolJon Pardi is offering a big dose of “Heartache Medication.” That’s the title of his new single, his new tour, and his new album, which will be out September 27. You can stream or download the new song now.

“The single ‘Heartache Medication’ has an 80’s George Strait ‘Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” Jon explains. “That’s something I really wanted for this album.”

“There really are no sad songs on this record,” he continues. “It covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.”

The California native will launch his Heartache Medication Tour October 1 with two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. “There Was This Girl” hitmaker Riley Green will open most of the dates.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour, with pre-sales starting May 28, before tickets become available to the general public on May 31:

10/1,2 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

10/4 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

10/5 — Milwaukee, WI, Eagle’s Ballroom

10/10 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

10/11 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

10/12 — Helotes, TX, Floores Country Store

10/24 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

10/25 — Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/26 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

10/31 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

11/1 — San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/2 — Bakersfield, CA, Rabobank Theater

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.