98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jon Pardi + Texas Motor Speedway join for Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown

August 11, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jon Pardi’s Pardi Batch Spirits is teaming up with Texas Motor Speedway to launch the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown.

Presented by Pit Boss Grills, the competition will take place during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

Contestants will compete in three categories — brisket, pork spare ribs and half chicken — with cooking starting September 22. Judging will take place September 23 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for chicken, spare ribs and brisket, respectively. The top 10 winners in each barbecue category will be awarded $5,000.

The top five awards will be announced and presented during the prerace activities for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on September 24.

For more information, visit texasmotorspeedway.com. The contest rules can be found at ibcabbq.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...

Recent Posts