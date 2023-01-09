98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jon Pardi reveals daughter’s name

January 9, 2023 2:45PM CST
Jon Pardi‘s first child will be a daughter named Presley Fawn Pardi. Jon and his wife, Summer, revealed their baby’s name on social media over the weekend.

“Presley Fawn Pardi, we’re counting down the days till we get to meet you baby girl!” Summer posted on Instagram, along with a photo of herself decked out in a hot pink minidress at what appears to be a baby shower.

Fawn is Summer’s middle name, as well.

“Presley Pardi, we ready!!” Jon added on his account, along with a montage of pics from the event, set to “Baby Shark.” 

Jon and Summer tied the knot in November 2020. Presley’s set to arrive next month.

