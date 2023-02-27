JON PARDI RELEASES NEW VIDEO FEATURING ‘MISS WORLD PERU’

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for RADIO.COM)

Jon Pardi has released a music video for his single, “Your Heart Or Mine.” A mixture of performance and story, it features Paula Montes, 2021’s Miss World Peru. She plays Jon’s love interest.

Through a press release, Jon commented, “It was a fun adventure filming this video in the city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The town is full of color and life and I think the video really captures that.

The song already has more than 50 million streams.

