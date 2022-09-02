JON PARDI RELEASES ‘MR. SATURDAY NIGHT’ TODAY

Jon Pardi‘s fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, is released today (Friday, September 2nd). It features 14 new songs, including his latest Number One hit, “Last Night Lonely.”

Jon tells us: “When the fans listen to this record I hope they go away with just another great record to listen to. Put it on, let it play from start to finish and rock out to every song. I feel like emotionally the fans are gonna feel this record more than a lot of the past records so it’s gonna be good. Y’all gonna dig it!”

The video for “Mr. Saturday Night” is set to premiere on YouTube today at 12 p.m.

Jon’s headlining Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters continues on September 9th in Milwaukee.

