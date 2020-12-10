Jon Pardi Re-Makes the Joe Diffie Classic ‘Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox’
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 23: Joe Diffie performs on Day 3 of Country Thunder Milwaukee on July 23, 2016 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Jon Pardi has just released a live performance of the Joe Diffie classic, “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die).”
It’s one of the tracks from Pardi’s “Rancho Fiesta Sessions” EP, which came out, back in August. (UMG) …It starts out slow and sad; but it’s a very honky tonk tribute, with a sing-a-long tucked inside.
If you were lucky enough to see the legendary Diffie perform his country standard, during his February concert, at the Rialto Square Theatre, then you are lucky, indeed. It was one of Diffie’s last live performances, before he caught coronavirus, and passed away, last Spring.