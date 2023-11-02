Jon Pardi Pushes More Shows as his Health Declines Again

Due to strep throat, Jon Pardi rescheduled three “Mr. Saturday Night Tour” engagements last week. Now, another illness has laid him out. This time, it affects his wife, Summer, and their 8-month-old daughter, Presley.

“Just gonna cut right to the chase: I have to reschedule this weekend,” Pardi told fans in a video message on social media.

“Also, I now have COVID. Presley has COVID. Summer’s probably got COVID. It’s been going around my family and band and crew.” That means postponing three more gigs: a Thursday (November 2) event in Nampa, Idaho, and Friday (November 3) and Saturday (November 4) shows in Missoula and Billings, Mont.

Pardi ended his message by saying, “There’s nothing fun about this,” he added. “I hate this. And I’m sorry, once again. I hope everybody’s safe out there.”

