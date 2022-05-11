      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi promises to “Fill ‘Er Up” on Friday with the next new tune off his upcoming album

May 11, 2022 @ 3:00pm

Jon Pardi is keeping the new music rolling. He took to social media this week to preview another new song, called “Fill ‘Er Up,” which will be out in full on Friday.

“Fill ‘er up again, I need another round/ Yeah, I’m cuttin’ loose ‘cause I’m all wound up and I wanna knock ‘em down,” Jon sings in the snippet he shared of the mid-tempo track.

When it arrives, “Fill ‘Er Up” will be the next installment off an as-yet-unnamed upcoming album. He’s already shared the lead single from that project — a song called “Last Night Lonely.”

Though Jon hasn’t revealed all that many details about his next project, it can’t be too far away. Back in April, he shared a celebratory studio shot to mark the album’s completion.

His last studio album, Heartache Medication, came out in 2019. During the pandemic, Pardi also dropped a fun covers project called The Rancho Fiesta Sessions, plus a deluxe version of Heartache Medication.

