Jon Pardi Named His Goats After Country Music Royalty

October 14, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Jon Pardi gave a proper introduction to his farm animals via Instagram. “On the Farm With Jon Pardi,” “I figured you could play some like barnyard music or something,” Pardi said as he starts walking his farm.

Pardi first shows off his cow, Holly, before sharing that two of his goats are named Johnny and June in honor of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Pardi’s other cows are named Opal and Kyle, and he shared the name of his goats, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Pardi also has cats named the “Kat-dashians,” and four dogs.

