Jon Pardi is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s newest headliner

Jul 7, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Courtesy of Red Light Management

Jon Pardi has been announced as a Saturday-night headliner for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, a three-day event happening in August.

Celebrating both music and racing, the Grand Prix will take place on a temporary, 2.17-mile circuit in downtown Nashville, which crosses the Cumberland River. That makes it the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

A stacked lineup has already been announced: Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Danielle Bradbery and more artists have signed on to perform as part of the event.

A variety of ticketing options, including three-day packages and single-day passes, are available now. The event will take place August 6-8; Jon’s headlining show is on Saturday, August 7.

Meanwhile, Jon is busily getting back to touring and performing after ending a stint of doctor-mandated vocal rest at the beginning of this month. He’s planning to keep busy at arenas, amphitheaters and fairs for the rest of the summer, concluding with a performance at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival over Labor Day weekend.

