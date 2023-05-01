JON PARDI INVITED TO JOIN THE GRAND OLE OPRY

Jon Pardi will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry — and the first California native to do so — when he is officially inducted in the coming weeks. Jon was performing at Stagecoach in Indio, CA on Friday (April 28th) when chef Guy Fieri joined him on stage to introduce a video message from Alan Jackson, who made the official invitation.

Country Now reports that an emotional Jon told the crowd, “I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old and now I’m here. I love you guys and I love country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I’ll never forget it. I always wondered how this might happen if it was going to. I never imagined anything this great. That was incredible.”

Jon’s Opry induction date has yet to be announced.

CHECK IT OUT