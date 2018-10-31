Jon Pardi goes Retro as the new face of Wrangler
By News Desk
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 2:43 PM

WranglerSure, Jon Pardi may have a little dirt on his boots, just like his #1 song says, but that won’t stop him from being the new face of Wrangler Retro.

You should soon start seeing the California native in national advertising for the jean and shirt collection on TV, in print, and online.

“I grew up watching legendary country musicians rock out in Wrangler and always admired their personal style just as much as their music,” Jon says.

“What makes the Wrangler Retro collection special is that it honors the tradition of a classic brand,” he adds, “and also brings a new, contemporary style for everyone who loves the Western lifestyle, country music and the way a pair of Wrangler jeans look and feel.”

Jon’s latest single, “Night Shift,” is currently in country’s top 30.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH – “The Set List” with Pistol Annies and Carrie Underwood helps the Opry go pink Blake Shelton will hit the road with his Friends & Heroes in 2019 Thomas Rhett’s ready for a “Finding Nemo” or “Monsters, Inc.” Halloween with Willa and Ada Luke’s Bryan’s back at work on “American Idol,” after wrapping his What Makes You Country Tour Watch now: Pistol Annies bring the glam for “Got My Name Changed Back” Brad Paisley Crushes National Anthem
Comments