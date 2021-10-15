      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi Gets A Huge Surprise!

Oct 15, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Jon Pardi  got a surprise visit from the legendary, Randy Travis!

He was taping a tribute to him when Randy walked onto the CMT set. “Well, hey Randy! This is a surprise. Wow,”

He told Randy that he was a big influence on his music and also shared that his grandma was a big fan, while wiping tears from his eyes.

Jon Pardi sang “He Walked on Water” while playing acoustic guitar.

It took place at The Nashville Palace, where Randy used to wash dishes and would perform while he was on break.

Randy Travis was recognized as Artist of a Lifetime during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony!

