Jon Pardi found the “least expensive” Valentine’s Day gift

February 13, 2024 3:00PM CST
Searching for a Valentine’s Day gift but on a tight budget? Don’t worry, Jon Pardi‘s got an idea for you.

The “Last Night Lonely” singer recently shared about the cheapest sentimental gift he’s discovered — courtesy of his wife, Summer.

“One thing Summer has taught me is that gifts are cool, diamonds, blah, blah, blah, but to take your time and clear your mind and write something about what she means to you on a card is probably the least expensive,” says Jon.

“The biggest price you can give her is just to write and tell her how much you love her on a little card. That’s what she taught me for Valentine’s Day, so I just do that. It’s way cheaper,” he adds with a laugh. “And of course, I always say to her, ‘Babe, every day is Valentine’s Day for you.’”

Jon is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with his Luke Bryan-assisted single, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”

