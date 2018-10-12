Jon Pardi debuted the new music video
By Todd Boss
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 2:20 PM

Jon Pardi debuted the new music video for his latest single “Night Shift,” exclusively on ESPN as the lead-in to last night’s Texas Tech at TCU college football game. In the new video for the “working man’s love song,” Pardi drives a semi-truck into downtown Nashville, swapping shifts with a trucker before he continues on to perform with his band on the back of the semi-tractor trailer.

“Nightshift” will be heard during night games college football telecasts on ESPN networks throughout the rest of the season.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Seriously?! A SQUIRREL?!!!! Holy Mega!!!!!!!!!!! Could This Be The Reason Why Phones Are Banned On Planes? Luke Bryan Asks for Prayers as Michael hits Southeast after bashing northern Florida The Best Place to Retire Is… Garth Gears Up for Anthology Release, Garth-Tober Continues!
Comments