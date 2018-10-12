Jon Pardi debuted the new music video for his latest single “Night Shift,” exclusively on ESPN as the lead-in to last night’s Texas Tech at TCU college football game. In the new video for the “working man’s love song,” Pardi drives a semi-truck into downtown Nashville, swapping shifts with a trucker before he continues on to perform with his band on the back of the semi-tractor trailer.

“Nightshift” will be heard during night games college football telecasts on ESPN networks throughout the rest of the season.