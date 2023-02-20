JON PARDI AND WIFE SUMMER WELCOME FIRST BABY

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

On Saturday, Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer welcomed their first baby together and they named her Presley Fawn.

The proud father posted a black-and-white photo of her and wrote: “Our baby girl is here and ready to Pardi, Ha Ha. Dad Joke!”

She weighed in at 7lbs 12oz. and is 20.25 inches long.

