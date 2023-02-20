JON PARDI AND WIFE SUMMER WELCOME FIRST BABY
February 20, 2023 8:16AM CST
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
On Saturday, Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer welcomed their first baby together and they named her Presley Fawn.
The proud father posted a black-and-white photo of her and wrote: “Our baby girl is here and ready to Pardi, Ha Ha. Dad Joke!”
She weighed in at 7lbs 12oz. and is 20.25 inches long.
SIDE NOTES
- Jon and Summer got engaged in October of 2019.
- He proposed to her on stage in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium.
- They got married November 21, 2020.
CHECK IT OUT
Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke!
Presley Fawn Pardi
2•18•2023
5:05am
7lbs 12oz
20.25 inches pic.twitter.com/5QPa59BXBD
— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) February 18, 2023