JON PARDI AND WIFE SUMMER WELCOME FIRST BABY

February 20, 2023 8:16AM CST
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

On Saturday, Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer welcomed their first baby together and they named her Presley Fawn.

The proud father posted a black-and-white photo of her and wrote: “Our baby girl is here and ready to Pardi, Ha Ha. Dad Joke!”

She weighed in at 7lbs 12oz. and is 20.25 inches long.

SIDE NOTES

  • Jon and Summer got engaged in October of 2019.
  • He proposed to her on stage in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium.
  • They got married November 21, 2020.

