JON PARDI AND SUMMER CELEBRATE BABY SHOWER

Getty Images

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, were the guests of honor at a ski lodge-themed baby shower on Saturday (January 7th) hosted by Kane and Katelyn Brown at their Nashville area home. The couple will welcome their first child — a girl — in just a few weeks. During the party, the baby’s name was revealed to be Presley Fawn Pardi.

Country Now reports that attendees received such party favors as “Presley’s Ski Lodge”-branded coffee mugs filled with hot chocolate bombs, a coozie, cookie and lip gloss.

Jon and Summer shared a collage of pictures from the celebration with Jon writing, “Presley Pardi, we ready!!,” and Summer adding the caption, “Presley Fawn Pardi we’re counting down the days till we get to meet you baby girl!”

While the parents-to-be haven’t shared an exact due date, little Miss Pardi is due early this year.

