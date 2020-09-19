Jon Hamm Adopts Puppy – Who Was Twice Returned to Shelter
Looks like “the third time was the charm,” for a rescue that no one seemed to want.. Until Jon Hamm walked into a Los Angeles shelter.
The Mad Men star just adopted Splash, a 6-month-old mixed breed pup, who had been returned twice, due to his “puppy energy.”
Hamm is a huge advocate for shelter adoption. He has spoken at length about his previous pup, Cora, who died in 2017: “I wish more people would take advantage of pet rescue,” Hamm told People, at the time.
Now, one of the odd benefits of pandemic, is that fewer puppies are stuck at the pound.