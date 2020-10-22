Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters & more performing at Joe Biden campaign concert
Karwai Tang/WireImage; ABCJon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters and Dave Matthews are among the many stars who will perform during I Will Vote, a virtual concert held in support of Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign.
The online event will take place this Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Foo frontman Dave Grohl is also listed as a “special guest” on the lineup.
I Will Vote is also set to include performances and appearances by Cher, A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Macy Gray, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, Pink, Billy Porter, Amy Schumer, and the cast of Queer Eye, among many others.
Additionally, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as well as vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are set to appear during the concert.
You can watch be donating any among to the Joe Biden Victory Fund.
By Josh Johnson
