Joliet’s Target Store Remains Closed

It’s been two weeks since a fire at the Target store in Joliet and the store remains closed. It was on Friday, October 1st that the Joliet Fire Department were called to the Target at 2701 Plainfield Road at approximately 7:00 a.m. after receiving a call of smoke in the building. It was determined that a cooler in the fresh foods section of the store caught fire and was quickly extinguished. Due to the smoke that filled the store the building was evacuated. No one was injured.
Shoppers continue to be turned away at the doors while workers inside continue to restock.
Sources tell WJOL that the store is being restocked an is expected to reopen on Sunday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.