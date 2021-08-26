Joliet’s IHOP Is Being Demolished

A transformation is underway over the last year at the North Ridge Plaza at Larkin Avenue and Theodore Street. Portillo’s will be opening a new one-of-a-kind location. Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750- square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant. A VASA Fitness health club is taking up part of the former Ultra Foods grocery store while a new BioLife Plasma Services is taking up space there as well.