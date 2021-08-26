      Weather Alert

Joliet’s IHOP Is Being Demolished

Aug 26, 2021 @ 2:05pm

A transformation is underway over the last year at the North Ridge Plaza at Larkin Avenue and Theodore Street.  Portillo’s will be opening a new one-of-a-kind location. Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750- square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant. A VASA Fitness health club is taking up part of the former Ultra Foods grocery store while a new BioLife Plasma Services is taking up space there as well.

 

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
Lee Brice Tickets!
HOT DOGS SHORTEN YOUR LIFE BY 36 MINUTES?
Two Killed in Crash in Morris
Connect With Us Listen To Us On