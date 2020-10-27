Joliet’s Iconic Rialto Square Theatre Hosting Traffic Court To Survive Pandemic
The Rialto Square Theater in southwest suburban Joliet has been converted into a temporary traffic court. The last stage event held at the venue was March 8th before the pandemic. Nine workers were furloughed and three employees took pay cuts to care for the building and work on future projects. The lack of patrons at the theatre has impacted nearby restaurants and bars. Meanwhile, the Rialto Square’s executive director is seeking help from the federal government’s CARES ACT to assist in performing arts venues. The theatre’s lobby is being used at this time to hosts Will County’s Traffic Court.