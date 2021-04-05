Joliet’s Annual Historic Preservation Awards
Nominations for the Annual Historic Preservation Awards are due this Friday (April 9th). Joliet bestows this annual award to recognize properties which have undergone recent exterior and/or interior preservation, restoration, adaptive use, or sympathetic additions. Not only properties – the award also recognizes *people* who exhibit dedication to the field of historic preservation. More information is available at joliet.gov.
Last year’s winners included 623 Western Avenue; 619 McDonough Street; and 10 Hunter Avenue.