Joliet’s Annual Historic Preservation Awards

Apr 5, 2021 @ 4:12pm

Nominations for the Annual Historic Preservation Awards are due this Friday (April 9th). Joliet bestows this annual award to recognize properties which have undergone recent exterior and/or interior preservation, restoration, adaptive use, or sympathetic additions. Not only properties – the award also recognizes *people* who exhibit dedication to the field of historic preservation. More information is available at joliet.gov.

Last year’s winners included 623 Western Avenue; 619 McDonough Street; and 10 Hunter Avenue.

