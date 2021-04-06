Joliet Woman Arrested After Pointing Gun At Man In A Vehicle
A Joliet woman is arrested for armed violence after she was observed pointing a handgun at an occupied vehicle. On Monday afternoon around 4:30 Joliet Police Officers observed a female holding a handgun in the 600 block of Second Avenue. The male occupants of the vehicle exited and began to fight with with the 28 year old woman, causing her to fall to the ground and drop the handgun.
Officers placed Shontayzia Williams into custody without incident and recovered the handgun. Officers recovered Oxycodone and Ecstasy pills as well as suspected cocaine from a bag that Williams possessed during the incident. There also was an arrest warrant out for Williams for missing a court date for traffic offences.