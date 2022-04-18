      Weather Alert

Joliet Woman Accused Of Hitting Bicyclist On Near West Side

Apr 18, 2022 @ 6:15am

A Joliet woman is accused of hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle over the weekend on Chicago’s Near West Side. Police say Courtney Bertucci was driving a Volkswagen Jetta Saturday night when she hit a man riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Bertucci attempted to drive away after the incident but was stopped by nearby pedestrians. She taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as issued citations.

