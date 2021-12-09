Joliet West v Joliet Central Boys Basketball-Saturday, December 11 Tickets Must Be Purchases Prior To The Game

2021-2022 Joliet West High School Home Boys Basketball Ticket Information & Procedures
Joliet West will be CASHLESS at the gate for the following boys basketball games:
Sat. 12/11- Sophomore (10:00 am) & Varsity (12:00 pm) vs Joliet Central HS
Tues. 12/14 – Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Bloom HS
Fri. 12/17- Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Plainfield South
Tues. 1/04 – Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Aurora West
Tues. 1/11- Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Oswego HS
Sat. 1/22- Sophomore (12:00 pm) & Varsity (1:30 pm) vs Bolingbrook HS
Tues. 1/25 – Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Plainfield North
Fri. 1/28- Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Plainfield Central
Tues. 2/01- Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Romeoville
Fri. 2/4- Freshman A (5pm), Freshman B (6:30pm), Sophomore (5pm) & Varsity (6:30pm) vs Plainfield East
All spectators must bring a state ID. No re-entry and no entry after varsity halftime.
All other boys basketball games will not require a ticket to enter, with the exception of the freshmen
boys basketball Thanksgiving tournaments. The Thanksgiving tournaments ticket can be purchased at the
gate, cash only
How can you purchase a ticket to get into the game?
*All fans can purchase a ticket electronically at https://gofan.co/app/school/IL50184
*Ticket Prices are $5 for adults and $2 for students/children
*Senior Citizens do NOT need to purchase a ticket. Please bring a state ID to the game for entry
*Joliet West students can use their student ID with activity sticker for entry. Any student that
does not have an activity sticker must purchase a ticket electronically at
https://gofan.co/app/school/IL50184
*Digital tickets can be purchased at the gate with a credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover,
American Express) or Apple Pay. Cash will not be accepted as a payment option
*JTHS season pass holders will NOT need a ticket. All names associated with the pass must
appear on the pass list. Each pass member needs to bring a valid ID.
How do electronic tickets work?
Electronic Tickets are sent to your email electronically after purchase or access on the GoFan
mobile app. Mobile tickets will be redeemed on the consumers’ cell phone at the entry gate.
No screenshots or printed GoFan tickets will be accepted.
Fan Support FAQ https://tinyurl.com/ymurkxm2
Opposing school spectators can purchase tickets electronically at
https://gofan.co/app/school/IL50184
All spectators must wear a mask and self-certify (scan code) or https://tinyurl.com/3kwbtbud