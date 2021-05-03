Joliet West Journalists Earn IHSA State Championship Titles
Joliet West High School seniors Kiersten Jordan and Kelly Rappaport are journalism state champions after competing in the IHSA Journalism State Competition on April 29, 2021.
Jordan won State in the infographic category and Rappaport won for Copy Writing.
As a team, West took 11th in state with a three-way tie for 10th place.
State competitors from West included Madison Horvat, Sophia Delgadillo, Kelly Rappaport, Kiersten Jordan, Megan Krok, Haley Maser, Lawson Sizemore, and Louie Mendoza.
“Thank you to our entire state journalism team for once again giving it their all,” said Journalism Advisor Jennifer Galloy. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the amazing work they all did at sectionals to earn us the title of sectional champions. I’m proud of all of them! A special congratulations to Kiersten our state champion in infographics and Kelly our state champion in yearbook copy writing.”