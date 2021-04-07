Joliet West HS Graduate Recovers After Being Attacked At A Bar In Quincy
A graduate of Joliet West High School suffered a violent attack while at a bar in Quincy on Saturday night.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley spoke to WJOL’s Scott Slocum and says this is a serious investigation.
Nineteen-year-old Jazzpher Evans is a freshman at Quincy University and a basketball player. She was was at The Barn nightclub on Saturday with some classmates. She and her friend asked the DJ to play a song and an employee of the bar approached Jazz and slammed her up against the wall, put her in a chokehold and roughed her up. He then allegedly dragged her out of the club and threw her outside and walked back into the bar. Turns out the employee is the bar owner.
Chief Copley tells WJOL there have been issues at that bar in the past and the city attorney could pull the business license for the nightclub.
Evans’ mother Shavon has told WJOL that she has hired an attorney.