Joliet West High School Matilda Musical Cancelled
The Joliet West High School musical, “Matilda,” scheduled for tonight (Friday) and this weekend, has been cancelled and will potentially be rescheduled for a later date. Joliet Township High School does NOT have a confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in their schools. In a statement to the media they say that they are actively monitoring the situation regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and are following the guidance and expertise of national, state, and local health officials. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Governor’s Office, General Assembly, U.S. Department of Education, and other stakeholders to address all education issues related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).