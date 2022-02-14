Joliet West High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team Honored for Southwest Prairie Conference East Division Title

The Joliet West High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team was presented with the conference champion plaque at their game against Providence on Thursday. The team also secured their 43rd win after defeating West Aurora 56-47 on Wednesday led by Lisa Thompson with 21 points, Grace Walsh with 12 points, and Caiside Snapp with 9 points.
Joliet West High School Varsity Girls Basketball team member are Makayla Chism, Kaylen Coggins, Tarjai Hilliard, Christina Keoborakot, Destiny McNair, Alaya Redditt, Miranda Rosales, Maziah Shelton, Brooke Schwall, JaNaye Smith, Caiside Snapp, Ashlei Thomas, Lisa Thompson, and Grace Walsh.
The team is coached by John Placher (Head Coach), Katie Vanderhyden (Assistant Coach) and Tom Stokee (Assistant Coach).
“Winning a conference championship is always special for our athletes, coaches, and our community,” said Athletic Director Steve Millsaps. “To have won 43 conference games over 3 years in a competitive conference like the SPC is amazing. This truly is a testament to our coaches and athletes.”