Joliet West Golfer McKenna Anderson Advances to IHSA State Tournament

Joliet West senior golfer McKenna Anderson qualified for IHSA State as an individual on Oct. 3 by shooting a 78 (+6) at the O’Fallon IHSA Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville, Illinois. She finished 9th overall in scoring for the day, which vaulted her to IHSA State.

The IHSA State Competition takes place on Oct. 7 and 8 at Hickory Point Golf Course.

“A significant goal of McKenna’s this year was to advance onto IHSA State. With that in mind, she was ultra-focused in her practice rounds on knowing the course and then the day of Sectionals by staying out of trouble and putting herself in the best positions possible,” said JTHS Head Golf Coach Jim Grzetich. “Her talent matched her mental game and it really paid off. On her last 5 holes, she went 2-under par, concluding the round with a birdie on 18 to secure the trip to state. I could not be prouder of McKenna as she is a wonderful person and teammate, and our entire JT Golf Family would tell you the same. She represents Joliet Township and our team so well and I am excited to watch her play out her goal in her last season at IHSA State this week!”

The JTHS Golf Team is coached by Head Coach Jim Grzetich, Assistant Coach Natalie O’Connell and volunteer coaches Jonathan Murray and Heather Suca.