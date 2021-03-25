      Weather Alert

Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Closed; You Can’t Administer Something You Don’t Have

Mar 25, 2021 @ 7:47am

The Joliet West Field House vaccination clinic is closed today and tomorrow because there are no vaccines according to Joliet Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Carey. He tells WJOL that while Will County is open to all 1B eligible Will County residents it is still by appointment only through the Will County Health Department registration. But they can’t administer something they don’t have.

Carey expects to be open only Monday and Tuesday of next week, March 29th and 30th due to supply issues.

The Joliet Fire Department and volunteers have the ability to vaccinate 12-hundred people a day.

 

