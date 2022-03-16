Joliet West Announces Next Principal

Joliet Township High School has announced that Tecara Parker will serve as the next principal of Joliet West High School. Parker began her career at Joliet West in 2019 as Dean of Students before moving into her current position as Director of Pupil Personnel Services where her duties include supervision of Student Support Services staff, direction of the Intensive Student Support Program, and implementation of preventative discipline and restorative practices working in partnership with the School Resource Officer, security staff, and administration. Her previous experience includes Dean of Students and Director of Summer School at Bloom Trail High School and English Instructor at Hugh Manley Career Academy. Parker resides in the Joliet community where her volunteer work includes leadership service for the Illinois Jubilee Fellowship Women’s Group. She is a member of the National Hook Up of Black Women, Inc. Joliet Chapter and serves as a Youth and Young Adult Department Worker for Redeem Church Ministries in Joliet. Parker will officially start as Principal on July 1st of 2022.