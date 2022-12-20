Joliet: Waste Management Services for Thursday and Friday, December 22-23, 2022

Due to the predicted inclement weather and snowfall Thursday and Friday of this week, garbage and recycling collection will be as follows:

For residents with Thursday and Friday ALLEY PICK UP : removal service will begin at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 . For residents with Thursday and Friday CURBSIDE PICK UP : removal service will begin at 5:00 a.m. on both Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, 2022 .

This only affects residents with Thursday and Friday service. Please have garbage carts and containers ready for collection before the designated time.

Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.

Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with questions.