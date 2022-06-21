Joliet Township Supervisor Spent Part of Father’s Day In Jail

Bond was set at $25,000 for a Will County Democrat after being arrested for DUI over the weekend. Thirty-six year old Angel Contreras from Joliet and is the Joliet Township Supervisor was arrested early Sunday morning in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police saying the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic.
Joliet police noted that while speaking with officers, Contreras “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment” according to Joliet Police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
Contreras was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI, DUI, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lighting and improper lane usage.
Contreras posted bond at about 4 p.m. on Father’s Day.