Joliet Township Supervisor Facing Vehicle Forfeiture Following DUI Arrest

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a forfeiture case against a Joliet Township supervisor who is facing felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence. 36-year-old Angel Contreras was arrested on June 19th after Joliet police pulled his vehicle over in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police say the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic. While speaking with officers, Contreras “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment” according to Joliet Police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
Contreras has two previous DUI convictions, one in Iowa in 2008 and another in Indiana in 2015. If a judge declares the vehicle, a 2007 Honda Ridgeline, as forfeited then the car can be sold at auction or destroyed. Contreras had also been serving as a member of the Joliet Housing Authority board prior to his arrest since 2016 but was replaced in early July.
