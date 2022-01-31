Joliet Township Shooting Under Investigation

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details after a homicide on Friday night. It was at 9:11pm, that deputies were called to the 100 block of Oscar Avenue in Joliet Township for a person being shot. After arriving on the scene, deputies located a male that was shot multiple times in the front seat of a vehicle. After attempting to render aid the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the male is being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family. This investigation is in the early stages, and additional information will be released when appropriate.
Anyone with information can contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574