Joliet Township Homicide Investigation

On 02/04/2022, at approximately 1:28 AM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1500 block of Maple Road in Joliet Township for a complaint of shots fired. Once deputies arrived on scene, they located a male subject, bleeding from the head from a gunshot wound. Deputies on scene attempted to render aid to the male, and East Joliet Fire Protection arrived on scene to transport the individual to a local area hospital.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital the twenty-six year old male was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The identity of the male is being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family.
It was reported to deputies on scene that there was a party being held at the house, that consisted of only friends and family. Furthermore, there were approximately twenty to twenty-five people attending the party. However, when deputies first arrived on scene there were only five individuals remaining at the residence.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were summoned to the scene to begin to conduct the investigation. Thus far, the Will County Sheriff’s Office has received little cooperation from the individuals that remained at the residence.
This is an active investigation, and members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office are still on scene at the residence. Additional information in regards to this investigation will be provided, when appropriate.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in trying to identify a suspect(s) in this case. If anyone has any information, or was a witness to this incident, please contact Detective Chris DeMato at 815-727-8574, extension 4912. You can also email Detective DeMato at [email protected]. If you wish to remain anonymous, we urge you to submit a tip on the Will County Sheriff’s website at www.willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip, or on the Will County Sheriff’s Office App that is available in iOS and Android platforms. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 800-323-6734, or by computer at www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.