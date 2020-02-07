Joliet Township Board of Education to Separate from Newly Hired Superintendent
The Joliet Township High School District has announced that Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson has been placed on administrative leave and a special meting of the Board of Education meeting has been called for Tuesday, February 11th that will discuss a separation agreement that would remove Dr. Hanson’s as Superintendent. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman, will take over the Superintendent’s responsibilities for the remainder of the school year. Also on the Tuesday agenda is an amendment to Dr. Guseman’s contract to recognize the additional responsibilities she is assuming this year, as well as a proposed multi-year contract for Dr. Guseman to become the District’s Superintendent effective July 1, 2020. The JTHS district, in a statement to the media, said that this “decision is not a result of fault or misconduct, but rather due to differences in philosophical direction and approach, and the Board wishes Dr. Hanson the best in his future endeavors.” Mike Hanson started as JTHS Superintendent in July of 2019.