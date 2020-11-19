      Weather Alert

Joliet to Repeal Vote Annexing Land for NorthPoint

Nov 19, 2020 @ 5:58pm

A big win for opponents of the Compass Business Park. The grassroots organization “Just Say No to NorthPoint” announced on Thursday afternoon that the city of Joliet would be repealing the April 17th vote that approved the annexation of 1,300 acres for the future Compass Business Park proposed by NorthPoint Development. The initial vote last spring was a 6-3 approval of the project with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Larry Hug, Pat Mudron, Terry Morris, Jan Quillman and Sherri Reardon voting for the project. Councilmembers Don “Duck” Dickinson, Bettye Gavin and Mike Turk voted against the logistics center. 

Joliet will hold a new plan commission and zoning board of appeals meetings on December 3rd and 10th respectively. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on the developing story.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 20 Funny, Flirty Texts to Let 'Em Know You're Interested
Win a $50 gift card to Bonefish Grill
Garth Brooks Hosts Todays “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Robin Roberts Appears As Guest
Free Joliet Covid Testing Site Moved Because of Traffic Safety
Dolly Parton Announces New CBS Holiday Special A Holly Dolly Christmas