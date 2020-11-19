Joliet to Repeal Vote Annexing Land for NorthPoint
A big win for opponents of the Compass Business Park. The grassroots organization “Just Say No to NorthPoint” announced on Thursday afternoon that the city of Joliet would be repealing the April 17th vote that approved the annexation of 1,300 acres for the future Compass Business Park proposed by NorthPoint Development. The initial vote last spring was a 6-3 approval of the project with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Larry Hug, Pat Mudron, Terry Morris, Jan Quillman and Sherri Reardon voting for the project. Councilmembers Don “Duck” Dickinson, Bettye Gavin and Mike Turk voted against the logistics center.
Joliet will hold a new plan commission and zoning board of appeals meetings on December 3rd and 10th respectively. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on the developing story.