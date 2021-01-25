Joliet to Hold Special City Council Meeting Regarding Water Future
The city of Joliet has announced a Special Meeting of the Joliet City Council, has been called for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The purpose of this meeting is to select a source of Lake Michigan Water and to approve a preliminary agreement for an alternative water source program for the city of Joliet. The two options the council will decide between are the New Indiana Intake Alternative out of Hammond, Indiana or the Chicago Department of Water Management. Current cost analyses shows that the Hammond pipeline would cost the city an estimated $1.03 to $1.37 billion while the Chicago plan would cost between $592 to $810 million.