Joliet Teen In Custody After Grundy County Deputy Is Shot

A Joliet teen is in custody after a Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy was shot. Authorities say the deputy tried to pull over 18-year-old DeMarcus Dinwiddie yesterday. The teen took off and was involved in two separate crashes prior to coming to a stop near Mazon, Illinois. Dinwiddie fired shots at the deputy while running away. The deputy was shot three times, including twice in his bulletproof vest. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Dinwiddie was later taken into custody during a SWAT situation at an apartment in Mazon.