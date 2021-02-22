Joliet State of the City Postponed
WJOL has learned that Tuesday planned State of the City address has been postponed. The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry had announced that Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk would present his annual State of the City update on Tuesday, February 23rd but the event has had to be postponed. The update was to focus on a review of 2020, updates on present City of Joliet projects and what to expect in the future.
The chamber initially partnered with Mayor O’Dekirk to deliver his first State of the City address in 2016 and has continued the update on a yearly basis as a way to look back and forward on city programs and projects. The Chamber says they look forward to rescheduling the event at the earliest possible convenience.