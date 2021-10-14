Joliet Slammers Announce Front Office Changes

The Joliet Slammers are announce several changes in the front office for the upcoming 2022 season. General Manager Heather Mills has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and will be responsible for all budgeting and financial aspects of the organization. John Wilson will become the Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/Chief Revenue Officer, he had been the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Lauren Rhodes, who most recently served as Director of Ticket Sales will become the Assistant General Manager.
The Slammers have also hired Doug Clements as the new Director of Food and Beverage replacing Tom Fremarek who retired at the end of the 2021 season. Clements most recently served as Director of Food & Beverage for the Kane County Cougars and has previous experience at Arlington International Racecourse and in the NFL.