Joliet Restaurants Collecting Money, Delivering Meals to First Responders

Joliet Area Restaurants: Lets support our first responders! Please feel free to use the graphic below (or pm me for a high resolution version) in social media posts to ask your customers to support first responders during this time!
The idea is that the restaurant will provide a simple meal within the $5 donated amount. That meal can consist of anything that works within your own budgets.
Please use the customer donated funds to provide meals to first responders. Each time you raise at least $100.00, please do a donation drop off! SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!
When taking a phone order, ask if the customer would like to Donate $5 for a meal for a first responder.
Let’s keep this easy and support our nurses, doctors, police departments, firefighters and other front line people! You choose where the meals go!!
If I can help you market this, please let me know!
These are just suggestions! Alter in any way that fits your business!!! The goal is to first and foremost, help our first responders.. but to also generate additional sales for your business. WHO’S IN???
Group Members: We’ll be doing daily posts as long as we can spotlighting restaurants participating in the program! This is an easy way for you to do something simple for the first responders in our community!!
Thanks for your support!!!!