      Weather Alert

Joliet Restaurants Collecting Money, Delivering Meals to First Responders

Apr 13, 2020 @ 7:20am

I had a chance to talk to Mike Villarreal from Jody’s Hot Dogs @ 326 Republic Avenue in Joliet. Mike like many local restaurants has felt the crunch that the Covid-19 Shut In has caused. But Mike and some other high profile Joliet Restaurants and Dignitaries have stepped up to help our First Responders, in particular those that are working at AMITA St. Joes Hospital in Joliet. The hospital has recently taken in more than 125 positive Covid-19 patients and staff that were sent to from Stateville last week. Mike along with State Rep Larry Walsh Jr,  Joliet City Councilman Don “Duck” Dickinson, and Karges Real Estate Agent and founder of the Facebook Group: Joliet Area Restaurant Delivery/Curbside/Carryout Options Brian Bessler, have began to raise money and take meals to Joliet First Responders.

This from Brian Bessler and the Joliet Area Restaurant Delivery/Curbside/Carryout Options Facebook Page:

The group’s “Donate A Meal” initiative is starting to take off! ❤️🚀 Now, make meal donations to first responders at Babe’sMorris Chop ShopChefy’s Kitchen and CateringGustos Bar & GrillJody’s Hot DogsSunshine Mexican Cafe – Party Time RJ and Catrinas Mex! We appreciate the support of these businesses and all businesses and individuals making a difference in the efforts to provide meals to our first responders. #jolietstrong

ABOUT THE “DONATE A MEAL TO A FIRST RESPONDER” INITIATIVE:

Joliet Area Restaurants: Lets support our first responders! Please feel free to use the graphic below (or pm me for a high resolution version) in social media posts to ask your customers to support first responders during this time!

The idea is that the restaurant will provide a simple meal within the $5 donated amount. That meal can consist of anything that works within your own budgets.

Please use the customer donated funds to provide meals to first responders. Each time you raise at least $100.00, please do a donation drop off! SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

When taking a phone order, ask if the customer would like to Donate $5 for a meal for a first responder.

Let’s keep this easy and support our nurses, doctors, police departments, firefighters and other front line people! You choose where the meals go!!

If I can help you market this, please let me know!
These are just suggestions! Alter in any way that fits your business!!! The goal is to first and foremost, help our first responders.. but to also generate additional sales for your business. WHO’S IN???

Group Members: We’ll be doing daily posts as long as we can spotlighting restaurants participating in the program! This is an easy way for you to do something simple for the first responders in our community!!

Thanks for your support!!!!

TAGS
Brian Bessler Don "Duck" Dickinson Larry Walsh Jr
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing