Joliet Reminds Residents to Change Clocks and Check Smoke Detectors
The City of Joliet would like to remind its residents that this Sunday, November 1 at 2 a.m. marks the end of daylight saving time for Illinois. At 2 a.m. clocks will roll back one hour and sunrise and sunset will occur one hour earlier. This is also an opportune time for residents to check and replace smoke alarm batteries.
Maintaining operational smoke alarms in a residence is an easy to way to prevent loss of life if a home fire occurs. A working smoke alarm will increase your chances of escaping if a fire were to occur. Studies show that three out of five fire deaths happened in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. Larger homes may need additional alarms. Residents should also consider adding a carbon monoxide detector or combination smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector